Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 0.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.21. 62,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

