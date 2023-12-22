Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,331,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

