Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $534,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 197,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,819. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.