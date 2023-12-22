Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $7.49 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.65. 353,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.46. The stock has a market cap of $400.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $337.69 and a 12 month high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

