Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $813,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in NIKE by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 566,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 20,179,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,466. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

