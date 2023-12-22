Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.54. 566,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

