Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $130,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 6,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,427. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

