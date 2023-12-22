Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 130 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 343,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

