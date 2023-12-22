Bennett Selby Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $396.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.10 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

