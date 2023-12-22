Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $237.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

