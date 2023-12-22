Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 191,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,389. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

