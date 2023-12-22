Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 3,451 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $102.96. 691,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,926. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

