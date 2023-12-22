Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 3,506 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

