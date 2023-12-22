Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 660 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock remained flat at $223.55 on Friday. 516,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

