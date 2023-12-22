Bennett Selby Investments LP Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,521. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

