Bennett Selby Investments LP Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $598.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $272.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

