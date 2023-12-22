Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,626,983 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40.

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A opened at $540,999.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534,736.11.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

