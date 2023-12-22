Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 539,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,751,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $605.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

