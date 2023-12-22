Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.91. 5,711,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,424,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $930.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

