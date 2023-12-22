BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

