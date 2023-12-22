BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 146,904 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 146,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,786,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately 246,262,913.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, with a total value of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.51 per share, with a total value of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.99. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

