Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BGX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

