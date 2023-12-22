Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.08

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.08 and last traded at $131.61, with a volume of 291453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

