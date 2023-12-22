BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Yum China by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $493,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 380.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 14.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 430,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 68.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

