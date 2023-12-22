BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMY opened at $51.26 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

