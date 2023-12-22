BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4,222.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

