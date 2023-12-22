BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $221.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $224.22.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

