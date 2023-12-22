BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $512,000.

SPLV stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

