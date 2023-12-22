Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. 671,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,813. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.