Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $83,475.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

