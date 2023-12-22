Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 157,000 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total value of C$1,521,330.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance
Shares of SBC stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.78. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a one year low of C$6.97 and a one year high of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$182.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.55.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
