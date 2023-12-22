Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 157,000 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total value of C$1,521,330.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

Shares of SBC stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.78. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a one year low of C$6.97 and a one year high of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$182.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

