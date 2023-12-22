Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.65%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

