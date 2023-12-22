Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.40

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 149730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,332,268 shares of company stock worth $11,151,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.