Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.71

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.71 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 117415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

