Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

BLDR stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $170.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

