Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.88) price objective on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.80).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNZL

Bunzl Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,206 ($40.55) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,978.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,919.48.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.44), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($183,544.71). Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.