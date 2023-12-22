Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.39 and last traded at $191.84. 98,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,279,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.