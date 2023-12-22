Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

