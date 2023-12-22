Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.50

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 79721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $3,157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Camtek by 61.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

