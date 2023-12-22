Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$63.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE CM opened at C$63.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

