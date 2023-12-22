Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 652,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 160,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

