Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of USAT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Esports
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.