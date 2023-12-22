Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

PTCT opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.