Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.