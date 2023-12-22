Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

CARR stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

