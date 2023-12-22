Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 50.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 189,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

