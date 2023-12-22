Cassia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $602.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.