Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $147.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,861. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

