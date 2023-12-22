Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. 199,595 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.