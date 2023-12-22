Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 870,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

